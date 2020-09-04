United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the July 30th total of 354,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 161,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in United Insurance by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in United Insurance by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in United Insurance by 7.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 67,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UIHC opened at $7.44 on Friday. United Insurance has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $14.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.25. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $195.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

