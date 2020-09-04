United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the July 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

UCBI opened at $18.12 on Friday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

