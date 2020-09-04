Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UNPRF. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Uniper from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Uniper in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF remained flat at $$32.19 during trading on Thursday. Uniper has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $35.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

