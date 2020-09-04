Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Sells $92,840.00 in Stock

Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Director Michael W. Clarke sold 4,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $92,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,519 shares in the company, valued at $9,783,455.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AUB opened at $23.67 on Friday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Union Bankshares by 62.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter.

AUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

