UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Short Interest Update

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 30th total of 892,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

UMBF stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $70.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 24.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

