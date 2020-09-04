Ultimate Secure Cash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $332.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0617 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 67.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $638,345.89 and $332.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.