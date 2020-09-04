Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu Sells 18,487 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.54, for a total value of $4,890,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, George Hu sold 7,889 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $1,957,892.02.

On Monday, August 17th, George Hu sold 7,380 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.38, for a total value of $1,818,284.40.

On Wednesday, August 5th, George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92.

On Tuesday, June 30th, George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $3,912,773.55.

On Monday, June 22nd, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $7,511,700.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, George Hu sold 70,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $14,794,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, George Hu sold 35,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $7,049,350.00.

On Friday, June 12th, George Hu sold 15,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.38, for a total value of $2,885,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, George Hu sold 50,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $9,421,000.00.

On Monday, June 8th, George Hu sold 15,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.02, for a total value of $2,910,300.00.

TWLO stock traded down $17.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.25. The company had a trading volume of 88,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,484. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.02. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $288.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Twilio by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

