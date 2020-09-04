Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS TKHVY opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62. Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $25.79.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

