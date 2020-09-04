Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Up 59.5% in August

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the July 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOLY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 2,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,225. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, and solar power plants.

