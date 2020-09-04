TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TSINGTAO BREWER/S (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited engages in the production and distribution of beer products in the People’s Republic of China. The Company sells its beer under the trademark of TSINGTAO BEER. The company also engages in prepackaged food accommodation and design, manufacture and distribution of tea beverages. It also offers malt, car rental services, warehousing, packaging, logistic services and travel services. In addition, it imports and exports beer and involves in waste material recycling. Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited is based in Qingdao, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of TSGTY opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.73. TSINGTAO BREWER/S has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

