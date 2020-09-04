Truist Increases Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $21.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s previous close.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura Instinet decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,754,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 229,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.