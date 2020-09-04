Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Gap Up to $9.65

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.93. Trillium Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands.

TRIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,432,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,700,000. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,736,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,175,000 after buying an additional 3,636,363 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,022,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,552,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.