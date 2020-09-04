TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 121.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE:TDG opened at $493.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.04. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total value of $9,302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Graff bought 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $448.07 per share, with a total value of $276,907.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,424 shares of company stock worth $40,045,510 in the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $380.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.40.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.