TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.64. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $12.76.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

