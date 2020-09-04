Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 14,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 597% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,128 put options.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of CIEN opened at $45.37 on Friday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $448,460.00. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $130,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,350 shares of company stock worth $9,814,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 64.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Ciena by 47.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.