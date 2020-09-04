Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the July 30th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total value of $6,467,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,832 shares in the company, valued at $14,798,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,456 shares of company stock worth $11,301,130 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,806,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,322,000 after purchasing an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 36.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,546,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 567,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 126.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,210,000 after buying an additional 252,749 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $464.65 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $515.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 187.36, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.43.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.