TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.71. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Get TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.71.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH had a negative net margin of 55.24% and a negative return on equity of 164.30%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 144,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.82% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.