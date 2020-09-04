Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

Get Toshiba alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.02. Toshiba has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $18.11.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toshiba (TOSYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.