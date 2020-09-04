Toro’s (TTC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

TTC opened at $76.58 on Thursday. Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $628,961.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $363,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,097 shares of company stock worth $1,561,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Toro by 1,687.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

