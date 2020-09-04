Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Hold Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$66.47 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TD. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$72.77.

TSE:TD traded down C$0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$63.57. 1,419,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$49.01 and a 52-week high of C$77.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 59.29%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

