Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,397,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,184,000 after buying an additional 3,322,707 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $883,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,148 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,409,000 after buying an additional 1,881,812 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,157,000 after buying an additional 1,742,212 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 79.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,529,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,545,000 after buying an additional 1,560,879 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TD stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.32. 115,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,701. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.589 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. CIBC began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

