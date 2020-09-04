Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.09.

Torex Gold Resources stock traded down C$0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.67. 130,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.81. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.79 and a 1 year high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$151.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$274,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at C$360,669.82. Also, Director Frederick Mclae Stanford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$1,050,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,944,802.02.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

