TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TMX Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the July 30th total of 369,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 530.0 days.

TMX Group stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. TMX Group has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $105.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on TMX Group from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TMX Group from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on TMX Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TMX Group from $133.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

