Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,925,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 8.08% of Tivity Health worth $44,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. Tivity Health Inc has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.32.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.54. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TVTY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

