Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $882.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $882.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002924 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002575 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

