Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.05%.
NYSE:TLYS opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $197.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.65. Tilly’s has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.
In other news, CFO Michael Henry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,290 shares in the company, valued at $266,630.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.
Tilly’s Company Profile
Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
