Tierion (TNT) Price Tops $0.0121 on Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. Tierion has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $283,513.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

