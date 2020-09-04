Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.33.

NYSE:TMO traded down $16.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $403.33. The stock had a trading volume of 39,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,015. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $441.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.