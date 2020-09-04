The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,645 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,136,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,248,000 after buying an additional 3,227,472 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 5,494,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,620,000 after buying an additional 4,212,855 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,697,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,048,000 after buying an additional 83,091 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,569,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,709,000 after buying an additional 67,218 shares during the period.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WU shares. downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $23.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.85. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 52.02%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.