The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of The Ensign Group worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENSG. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,568.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,753.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,873.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,788 shares of company stock valued at $411,982 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.24. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

