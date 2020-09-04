The Descartes Systems Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives $212.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KXSCF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS:KXSCF traded down $10.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.98. The stock had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.47. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

