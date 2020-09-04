Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,400 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the July 30th total of 695,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,374.0 days.
Shares of Thai Oil Public stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Thai Oil Public has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.33.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile
