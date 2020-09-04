Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,400 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the July 30th total of 695,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,374.0 days.

Shares of Thai Oil Public stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Thai Oil Public has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.33.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in oil refining and distribution business in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Other segments.

