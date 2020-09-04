Tesla’s (TSLA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $451.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $2,209.00. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $196.80 to $331.60 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.62.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $407.00 on Friday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,059.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.47, for a total value of $297,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,427.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 26,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,488.13, for a total transaction of $38,939,897.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,329,367.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,454 shares of company stock valued at $68,999,316. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,852,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,559,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,056 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,010,000 after acquiring an additional 408,744 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $809,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 52,300.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,500 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 774,042 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $404,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.