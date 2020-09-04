Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRNO. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

TRNO stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.64. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 108.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

