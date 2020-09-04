Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

TENB stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $27,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,740,529.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,599,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $146,962,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,907,706 shares of company stock valued at $188,534,591. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 32.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

