Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the July 30th total of 355,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,058.0 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNTFF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55. Television Francaise 1 Societe anonyme has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

