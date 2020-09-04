Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Short Interest Up 78.5% in August

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the July 30th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,503,726.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,297 shares of company stock valued at $33,366,198 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,026,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,774,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $895,028,000 after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $701,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Teladoc Health by 510.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

TDOC opened at $203.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -158.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.50.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

