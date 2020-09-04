Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TECK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teck Resources from $11.10 to $12.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.53.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.52. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,426,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 266,112 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 707,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 90.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,624,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 41.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.