TD Securities Upgrades Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) to Buy

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$110.00. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CCA. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$113.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$102.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$100.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$87.57 and a 12-month high of C$132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C$1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$605.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$588.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 7.4899999 EPS for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.