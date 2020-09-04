TCASH (TCASH) Hits Market Cap of $134,566.05

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, TCASH has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One TCASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. TCASH has a market capitalization of $134,566.05 and approximately $296,117.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002924 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002575 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000493 BTC.

TCASH Profile

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

