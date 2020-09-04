Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TCO. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.
Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 399.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth $59,000.
About Taubman Centers
Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.
