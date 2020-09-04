Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TCO. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Compass Point started coverage on Taubman Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:TCO opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $118.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 399.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the second quarter worth $59,000.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

