Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives $1.55 Average PT from Analysts

Tamarack-Valley-Energy-Ltd (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.55.

TNEYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.35 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

TNEYF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. 4,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,077. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.82.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

