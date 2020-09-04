Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $870,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,757,000 after acquiring an additional 125,135 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. The company had a trading volume of 208,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

