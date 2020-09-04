SwftCoin Market Capitalization Tops $5.34 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 48.7% against the dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $574.76 or 0.05586723 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00034362 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00049518 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SwftCoin is a token. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

SwftCoin Token Trading

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

