Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 41,667 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,345,018.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,077,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,190,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 7th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,960,015.68.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 200,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $6,140,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $2,608,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $824,173.26.

Shares of RUN traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.50. 142,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,808. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,592.41 and a beta of 1.97. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 92.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,414,000 after buying an additional 245,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,328,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sunrun by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

