Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Rating Lowered by Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to an “under review” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upped their price target on Strix Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

KETL opened at GBX 243 ($3.18) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 209.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 184.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Strix Group has a one year low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 228 ($2.98).

In other news, insider Frank Gao sold 43,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.52), for a total value of £84,360.30 ($110,231.67).

Strix Group

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

