Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.7% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,368.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,768.87 billion, a PE ratio of 135.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,186.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2,536.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $3,928,322.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,068,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

