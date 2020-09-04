Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119,005 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 106,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on STOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44. Store Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.97.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

