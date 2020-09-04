State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 50,309 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,309 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LW opened at $63.28 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

