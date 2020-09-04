State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.19% of RBC Bearings worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

ROLL opened at $130.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.20.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 20,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $2,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,262 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.07, for a total transaction of $908,428.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,762 shares of company stock worth $6,950,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

